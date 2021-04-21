10,726 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

