3,507 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $79.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83.

