4,950 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after acquiring an additional 789,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,474,000 after acquiring an additional 397,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 122,300 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $6,133,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

