CX Institutional Buys 84 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR opened at $158.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $159.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

