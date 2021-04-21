CX Institutional Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $265.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.67 and a 12 month high of $272.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

