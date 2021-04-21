Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,000 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

PMAR stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

