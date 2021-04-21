Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rafael were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rafael by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rafael in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rafael by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Rafael in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rafael stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 215.93%.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

