Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $216,000 in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

LI stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.