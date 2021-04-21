Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,114 shares of company stock worth $3,830,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

ILMN opened at $398.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

