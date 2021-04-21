UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 32.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock opened at $296.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $309.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.50.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.