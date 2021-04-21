UMB Bank N A MO Acquires Shares of 4,474 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

