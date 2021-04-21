Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.