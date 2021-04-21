GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. GATX has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,137.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

