Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 379 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NCR by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 10,461.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 177,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

