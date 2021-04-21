Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $188.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of PRI opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $163.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

