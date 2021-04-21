Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 783,543 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 783,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,129,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

COLB stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

