Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share.

LMT stock opened at $387.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

