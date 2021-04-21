Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.48-3.72 for the period. Investors Real Estate Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.48-3.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:CSR opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

