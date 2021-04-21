Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $17.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $27.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

