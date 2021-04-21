Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

TSLA stock opened at $718.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $670.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $690.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.76 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

