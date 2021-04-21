Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 532 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.30% of EMCOR Group worth $18,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

