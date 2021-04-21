IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IAA were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in IAA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

IAA stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

