Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,821 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

MSI opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.61. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

