Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $18,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,150,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,884,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,744,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.