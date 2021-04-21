Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $3.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

RROTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

