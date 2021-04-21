Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $3.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

RROTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

