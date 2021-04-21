JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JCGI stock opened at GBX 656.34 ($8.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 646.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 676.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91. The firm has a market cap of £536.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 875.98 ($11.44).

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.