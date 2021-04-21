City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (LON:CMHY) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (LON:CMHY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CMHY opened at GBX 194.96 ($2.55) on Wednesday. City Merchants High Yield Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £198.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.76.
City Merchants High Yield Trust Company Profile
