City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (LON:CMHY) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (LON:CMHY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CMHY opened at GBX 194.96 ($2.55) on Wednesday. City Merchants High Yield Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £198.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.76.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Company Profile

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

