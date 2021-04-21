FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Reduced by Analyst

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Insiders sold 61,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.