FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,411 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,190 shares of company stock worth $2,448,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

