Israel Discount Bank of New York Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $590,227,000 after purchasing an additional 68,310 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $166.11 and a 12-month high of $261.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

