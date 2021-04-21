FY2021 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Lifted by Analyst

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of WBS opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

