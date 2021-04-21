Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Boosted by Analyst

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $17,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

