FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.36.

TSE ENB opened at C$46.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$45.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.42. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$46.96.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

