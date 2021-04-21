Norges Bank Invests $28.77 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 917,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

