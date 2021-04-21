Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

