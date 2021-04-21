Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King increased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

