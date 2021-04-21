Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.85. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 12,352 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.51. The stock has a market cap of C$475.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.41%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 883,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,741,450. Insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,600 in the last quarter.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

