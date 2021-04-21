PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. PJT Partners posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $70.31 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.