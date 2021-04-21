Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 636 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 849% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,858 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.