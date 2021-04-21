Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,583.74

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,583.74 ($20.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,852 ($24.20). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,836 ($23.99), with a volume of 50,045 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rathbone Brothers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,717.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,585.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 37.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.