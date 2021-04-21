Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 13.40 Per Share

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) announced a dividend on Friday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BOY opened at GBX 813 ($10.62) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 810.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 738.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 472.60 ($6.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 874 ($11.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,050.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 625.83 ($8.18).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

