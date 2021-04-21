Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UPR stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £649.78 million and a P/E ratio of 25.03. Uniphar has a 12-month low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.44). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

