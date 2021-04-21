KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $717.28

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 717.28 ($9.37) and traded as high as GBX 868.60 ($11.35). KAZ Minerals shares last traded at GBX 848.80 ($11.09), with a volume of 916,388 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 846.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 718.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

About KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

