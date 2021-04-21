Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.95.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
