Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.