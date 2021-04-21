K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.39

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.39 and traded as high as C$41.72. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$41.01, with a volume of 1,242 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.46 million and a P/E ratio of 114.97.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

