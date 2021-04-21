Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.01

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.01 and traded as high as C$40.64. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$40.37, with a volume of 165,583 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.17.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.