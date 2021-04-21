Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Vaso shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 126,800 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

