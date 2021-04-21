Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.18. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 6,097 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

