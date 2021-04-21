Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OXBR stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

