Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $88.51 on Monday. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $543.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.4781 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

